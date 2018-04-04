SABC waits for report on the silencing of Sakina Kamwendo's mic during last show

The SABC is still waiting for a report on who pulled the plug on Sakina Kamwendo during her last show on SAfm last week.

The station is in hot water after Kamwendo's mic was cut off during a live broadcast and she was replaced by music during the remainder of her show Forum at Eight.

Rumours are doing the rounds that former Talk Radio 702 host Stephen Grootes has been tipped to replace Kamwendo in the slot. Kamwendo has not spoken out on the matter yet.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago was tight-lipped on Grootes joining the public broadcaster.

He said the station was expecting a report from everyone who was present in the studio on Good Friday.

"We want to know what happened and why. We will take action against people who are found in the wrong."