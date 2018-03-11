'MEC Wodumo' throws her hubby out over money

Flamboyant Limpopo MEC for arts, sports and culture Onicca Moloi allegedly threw a bunch of underwear and socks at her husband Kabelo Moloi in front of family members and a domestic worker - before chasing him out of their Polokwane home "like a dog".

Moloi allegedly kicked Kabelo out of her parliamentary village house on January 25 after accusing him of being a loafer and taking her money without her consent.

The squabble, which was kept hush hush, happened two months after the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary at a lavish occasion at Seshego township in November.

Kabelo has now moved to Fourways, Joburg, and has cut all communication with his wife.

