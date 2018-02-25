Gloves are off in stars' ugly divorce

A top actress and musician has been accused by her estranged husband and TV producer of using their children as a stick to punish him for the collapse of their six-year marriage.

The businessman turned actor filed an application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Tuesday claiming that his wife has reneged on a settlement agreement signed by both parties and was now denying him access to and contact with their two children.

The legal tussle has also lifted the lid on shocking allegations surrounding the deterioration of their marriage.

In her papers, the actress claimed the TV producer has had numerous adulterous relationships with his female colleagues. The husband fought back, revealing in his papers that his wife kicked him out of their matrimonial home and also alleged that she at times vanished for days, only to return in the mornings to take their kids to school.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE