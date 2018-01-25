Scandal! actors Kgomotso Christopher‚ Brighton Ngoma and Kagiso Modupe have joined thousands of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor Sandy Mokwena‚ describing him as a giant and pioneer of the acting fraternity.

Sandy‚ best known for his role as Bra Eddie Khumalo on the e.tv soapie‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday. The channel revealed to TshisaLIVE that Sandy was sick prior to his death but died of natural causes.

Actor Kagiso Modupe‚ who has been on the show with Sandy since its debut 13 years ago‚ was heartbroken by the news and told TshisaLIVE he felt as if he was in a daze.

"There is so much to say but so little words. He was a mentor to me‚ but so much more than a mentor. He held my hand through it all step-by-step. He was a veteran but he was so humble. He had a massive impact on us all and we now have to deal with the massive hole in our hearts. His death has left a hole in our hearts that seems too big to fill. We will always remember him".