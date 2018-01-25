Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy 'Bra Eddie' Mokwena
As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning‚ an outpouring of tributes have filled social media.
The veteran actor who was popularly known as Bra Eddie was the soapie's longest standing cast member.
Mokwena died in hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes.
e.tv publicist Michael Pocock told TshisaLIVE that Mokwena was ill a few months ago but that it didn't "raise alarms" at the time.
"e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode which aired in January 2005‚" read a statement from the channel.
Michael said that the actor's family and colleagues have been left shocked by his death.
Mzansi took to social media to offer their condolences and reminisce about Mokwena's contribution to the entertainment world:
Legends keep falling, 2018 has a bad start already. 😢😢— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) January 25, 2018
It was Bra Hugh and now it's Sandy Mokwena aka Bra Eddie.
Rest In Peace#RIPBraEddie pic.twitter.com/6rTQFKqmfG
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends & colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena who has sadly passed on. As early as 1972 he embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Ipi Tombi". He later played roles in Scandal, Generations, Soul City & Yizo Yizo pic.twitter.com/xWkadZ9pUr— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 25, 2018
Robbie Malinga— Pako Tong (@pako_tong) January 25, 2018
Lara Kruger
Lucas Mangope
Hugh Masekela
Sandy Mokwena
That's just January alone..and it's not even over yet😩