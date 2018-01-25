As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning‚ an outpouring of tributes have filled social media.

The veteran actor who was popularly known as Bra Eddie was the soapie's longest standing cast member.

Mokwena died in hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes.

e.tv publicist Michael Pocock told TshisaLIVE that Mokwena was ill a few months ago but that it didn't "raise alarms" at the time.

"e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode which aired in January 2005‚" read a statement from the channel.