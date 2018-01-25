Entertainment

Scandal! veteran actor Sandy 'Bra Eddie' Mokwena dies

By Julia Madibogo - 25 January 2018 - 08:50
Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena has died.
Image: MABUTI KALI

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, who plays Eddie Khumalo on e.tv's Scandal!, has died.

The channel's spokesperson Michael Pocock confirmed Mokwena's passing.

"We can confirm that Sandy Mokwena who played the character of Bra Eddie on Scandal! passed away last night [Wednesday]. The cause of death is still being determined and we will advice as soon as we get more information," he said.

The 68 year-old played a role of a respected and award winning journalist on Scandal!

According to TVSA, Mokwena has also appeared on Generations, Soul City, Yizo Yizo, Juice For All and Going Up.

