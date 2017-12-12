Hacker steals Phindile Gwala's Instagram account

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala is crying foul after her Instagram was hacked by an unknown man while she was in California, US, last month.

The account, which boasted over 750000 followers and contained hundreds of the star's sexy pictures, was suddenly in control of the hacker who changed the handle name from phindile_gwala to bandanah.

A week later, the account was no longer active on the internet. Gwala, who was one of the biggest viewer magnets on Muvhango during her five-year stint, used the account to market her business ventures and flaunt her curvy body.

Speaking to Sunday World, the actress said she had reported the hack, but Instagram was taking time to resolve the issue.

"You cannot help me about that. I was in Hollywood when it happened. Let's forget about my IG page," she said.