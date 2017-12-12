Macfarlane Moleli faces festive season as a pedestrian

Presenter of M-Net's investigative current affairs show Carte Blanche Macfarlane Moleli is likely to join a long queue of passengers at taxi ranks for all his movements this festive season.

That is if BMW Financial Services has its way and secures a court order forcing Moleli, pictured, to part ways with his 2012 BMW 520d, M-Sport.

The German car maker, through its finance division, filed a court application on Friday at the South Gauteng High Court in Jozi asking the court to instruct the sheriff to pay Moleli a visit that will result in him becoming an immediate pedestrian.

According to court documents seen by Sunday World, Moleli had defaulted on his car instalments for four months, leading to arrears of about just over R30000.

The papers show that the former eNCA anchor bought the German machine second hand for R331496 in November last year.