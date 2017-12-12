Music veteran and mogul DJ Oskido is set to play the role of peacemaker after he asked DJ Maphorisa to meet with him over comments the star made about Cassper Nyovest on social media this past weekend.



Maphorisa found himself on the Twitter trends list after he claimed that Cassper had lied about selling 10 million records and shaded his achievements.

Responding to Cassper's announcement about the milestone‚ Maphorisa posted a series of tweets questioning the achievement and asking Cassper not to "lie" to fans.

Cassper blocked Maphorisa on Twitter and told fans it was easier than responding to every shot aimed at him.

While fans quickly chose sides in the argument‚ Oskido took to Twitter to give Maphorisa advice and warn him to not let the devil deceive him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Oskido said that he had seen Maphorisa's tweets to Cassper and asked if they could discuss the matter when the DJ returned from Nigeria.