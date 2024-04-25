Rulani picks Williams to scoop player of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has picked goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to win the PSL footballer of the season award.
Williams has been outstanding for Sundowns in their impressive campaign, where they have already clinched the African Football League (AFL) and are on course to win their record seventh DStv Premiership title.
The keeper also played a role as Masandawana are in the semifinals of the CAF Champions League, where they will face Esperance in the return leg tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and also in the Nedbank Cup, where they have a date with Stellenbosch.
Mokwena believes Williams, who also impressed for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast earlier this year, stood head and shoulders above the rest.
"It is a difficult one because I think there has been an unorthodox front runner and that's Ronwen Williams and it is unorthodox because we normally don't consider goalkeepers to receive such awards," Mokwena told the media after his side beat Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership match in Pretoria on Tuesday.
"I'm talking about football culture worldwide. That's why they started creating individual awards like the Golden Gloves awards for goalkeepers, because honestly, it's an award that very seldom goes to the goalkeeper."
In 17 league matches this season, Williams conceded six goals while keeping 12 clean sheets. In addition to the 21 cup competitions, he kept 15 clean sheets and conceded seven.
"When I look at Ronwen's contribution this season to Sundowns, not only to goalkeeping but also to in-field play," he said.
"In possessions, the way he tries to do things and from the level of consistency he has been head and shoulders above the rest.
"But there have been very good individual performances, a player like Patrick Maswanganyi deserves special mention because I have been watching and he is picking up towards the end of the season.
"I think Teboho Mokoena has been good once again. He is at a very good level. I think Mosa Lebusa has been excellent, this is my opinion.
"He has been having an incredible season and some of the players that went to Bafana Bafana even before they went to Afcon, were excellent.
"If I was a judge, I would be biased and it would go to Sundown's player no doubt about that."
Rulani picks Williams to scoop player of the season
'We normally don't consider keepers for such awards'
Image: Shaun Roy
