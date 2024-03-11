Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes to meet PSL boss Irvin Khoza ‘this week’
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he hopes to have his long-requested meeting with Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza as early as this week.
Broos said South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has indicated the meeting could take place this week, but the Bafana coach had not had a confirmation.
He said he hopes to have the meeting as soon as possible to discuss several issues with Khoza. These include how the PSL can co-operate better with Safa and Bafana on having players released by clubs for junior teams and tournaments like the local-based African Nations Championship (Chan) and Cosafa Cup, where Broos hopes to test potential senior national players.
Broos was speaking after announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Monday for this month’s friendlies in Algeria against Andorra (March 21) and Algeria (March 26), Bafana's first assignment after winning bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.
“I saw Mr Jordaan on Saturday at the game [Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs], and he said, 'OK, this week we will talk to Mr Khoza',” Broos said.
“When, I don’t know — we will see, but I really hope the meeting will take place. But I’ll wait now to have confirmation on when we will see each other.”
Another pressing request Broos wants the PSL to facilitate is a meeting with the 16 DStv Premiership coaches. The Bafana boss was asked why he does not set up individual meetings with each coach.
“I don’t want to make 16 trips 16 times to say the same story to a coach.
“How can you progress in your relationship if you go and meet every coach in private, and when he asks something I can only answer to him? There will be no interaction with the other coaches.
Bafana Bafana squad for the FIFA Series— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 11, 2024
⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5akh4CyLF3
“I want them together and everyone will get a chance to say what he needs to — tell it when everyone is there and we can have a discussion.
“This is something I will discuss now with Mr Khoza. But there are other things too.
“We have new players now [in South African football], and these new players you can only see when they play for Bafana, because the clubs will not release them for the Olympics [under-23 team] or the qualifiers for the Chan [for local-based teams].
“I can’t always test the players with Bafana because we play in qualifiers. You cannot take the risk that we will not succeed.
“So they can play a level [below] where they can show their skills and also earn international games. And it will be easier for me to see [that] this one is ready for Bafana.
“Now I have to look at them in my team. And I can do it for friendlies, but sorry, I cannot do it [in the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe] in June.
“So I hope there is a little bit of co-operation from the clubs and the PSL to release the players for those [lower level games] so we can build a team.
“And this is important for South African football, to be at Chan, the Olympics, Afcon and the World Cup. Because you see what has happened now with Bafana being third [at Afcon] — suddenly everybody is looking differently at South Africa.
“And if you are in all those tournaments your football will progress. But you need a bit of co-operation from everybody — you can’t do it on your own.”
Broos has often expressed his frustration that requests made since just after his appointment in May 2021 to meet the PSL leadership and the Premiership coaches via Safa have drawn a blank.