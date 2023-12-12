×

Soccer

Gebhardt happy to celebrate 150 caps with Baroka

‘It's been an amazing journey'

12 December 2023 - 06:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Baroka players and coach Dan Malesela celebrating Ananias Gebhardt's milestone of racking up 150 appearances for the team.
Image: Supplied

Baroka skipper Ananias Gebhardt is feeling blessed to have racked up 150 appearances in Bakgaga shirt.

Gebhardt, who joined Baroka from Jomo Cosmos in July 2018, played his 150th game for the club when they lost on penalties to La Masia in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round in their backyard last Tuesday.

Baroka chairperson, Khurishi Mphahlele, presented the 35-year-old Gebhardt with a plaque to honour him for playing a century and a half of games for his team before Sunday’s 1-all draw at home to University of Pretoria.

Its been an amazing journey... we can only thank God for that. The club has been good to me. I am a service provider, so Ive been doing what I am asked to do, thats to play football. Ive always been professional, Gebhardt said.

The Namibian added he would have made more than 150 appearances if it hadnt been for injuries. Reaching 150 is a milestone. I am blessed. Yes, there were injuries here and there, and who knows maybe if it wasnt for injuries Id have racked up more games for this club.

Gebhardt rates winning the Telkom Knockout in 2018 and helping the club to finish 10th in the Premiership in the 2020/21 season as his proudest moments, playing for Bakgaga.

There have been highs and lows along the journey. Winning the Telkom Knockout is one most memorable moment for me in a Baroka shirt and also finishing 10th in the Premiership, our highest finish ever, was something I will never forget. I cherish all those good moments, Gebhardt said.

Results

La Masia 2-0 Milford; Leopards 2-1 Lions; Baroka 1-1 AmaTuks; Casric 3-1 Venda; Marumo 3-3 Maritzburg; Orbit 1-1 Magesi; Upington 3-1 JDR; Callies 0-1 Rovers.

Timm living his dream at Pirates

Miguel Timm has detailed how he’s living his dream at Orlando Pirates, giving an account of how being a ball-boy at the club during the times of the ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Royal coach Maduka stresses importance of winning home games

Royal AM coach John Maduka has stressed the importance of avoiding dropping points in their backyard, Harry Gwala Stadium, after beating Richards Bay ...
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro emphasises team harmony over defensive records

Orlando Pirates have established themselves as a side that’s very difficult to score against in recent months with five consecutive clean sheets in ...
Sport
1 day ago

