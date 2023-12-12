Baroka skipper Ananias Gebhardt is feeling blessed to have racked up 150 appearances in Bakgaga shirt.
Gebhardt, who joined Baroka from Jomo Cosmos in July 2018, played his 150th game for the club when they lost on penalties to La Masia in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round in their backyard last Tuesday.
Baroka chairperson, Khurishi Mphahlele, presented the 35-year-old Gebhardt with a plaque to honour him for playing a century and a half of games for his team before Sunday’s 1-all draw at home to University of Pretoria.
“It’s been an amazing journey... we can only thank God for that. The club has been good to me. I am a service provider, so I’ve been doing what I am asked to do, thats to play football. I’ve always been professional,” Gebhardt said.
The Namibian added he would have made more than 150 appearances if it hadn’t been for injuries. “Reaching 150 is a milestone. I am blessed. Yes, there were injuries here and there, and who knows maybe if it wasn’t for injuries I’d have racked up more games for this club.”
Gebhardt rates winning the Telkom Knockout in 2018 and helping the club to finish 10th in the Premiership in the 2020/21 season as his proudest moments, playing for Bakgaga.
“There have been highs and lows along the journey. Winning the Telkom Knockout is one most memorable moment for me in a Baroka shirt and also finishing 10th in the Premiership, our highest finish ever, was something I will never forget. I cherish all those good moments,” Gebhardt said.
Results
La Masia 2-0 Milford; Leopards 2-1 Lions; Baroka 1-1 AmaTuks; Casric 3-1 Venda; Marumo 3-3 Maritzburg; Orbit 1-1 Magesi; Upington 3-1 JDR; Callies 0-1 Rovers.
Gebhardt happy to celebrate 150 caps with Baroka
‘It's been an amazing journey'
