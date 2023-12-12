Miguel Timm has detailed how he’s living his dream at Orlando Pirates, giving an account of how being a ball-boy at the club during the times of the late Gift Leremi and Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela among others sowed the seeds of his deeply ingrained attachment to the Buccaneers.
“When I was a kid, 10 years old, I played for the [club’s] development, so I’ve had experiences of being a ball-boy for Lucky Lekgwathi, OJ, Gift Leremi and looking at them as young as I was...when you think of it, you want to be there one day,” Timm said.
“So, this is an opportunity I’ve been given and I just want to make the most of it. So, watching them alone when I was young gave me a lot of motivation even though it wasn’t a long spell but it’s easy for me to give my all, knowing that a lot of people love this club.”
Timm, who only returned to Pirates in July last year, spent a few months in the side’s development ranks in the early 2000s, spending most of his development years at SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.
Even so, the 31-year-old Timm insists Pirates means a lot to him, suggesting the role the Buccaneers also played to unite people during apartheid also makes him value being part of the team and accepting the responsibility he has to make the supporters happy.
“This club means a lot to me. It’s a dream to be here and I try to enjoy and savour every moment I get,” Timm, who played for Marumo Gallants before coming back to Pirates, said.
“This club is supported by millions of people. It has a rich history and if you go into details about the history of this club and what it been through and the stages of our country that’s been through, it’s very important to me to always give my best because it’s a responsibility to make the fans happy, knowing how it feels like to support this team.”
Timm living his dream at Pirates
Miguel graduated from ball-boy to first-team player
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Miguel Timm has detailed how he’s living his dream at Orlando Pirates, giving an account of how being a ball-boy at the club during the times of the late Gift Leremi and Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela among others sowed the seeds of his deeply ingrained attachment to the Buccaneers.
“When I was a kid, 10 years old, I played for the [club’s] development, so I’ve had experiences of being a ball-boy for Lucky Lekgwathi, OJ, Gift Leremi and looking at them as young as I was...when you think of it, you want to be there one day,” Timm said.
“So, this is an opportunity I’ve been given and I just want to make the most of it. So, watching them alone when I was young gave me a lot of motivation even though it wasn’t a long spell but it’s easy for me to give my all, knowing that a lot of people love this club.”
Timm, who only returned to Pirates in July last year, spent a few months in the side’s development ranks in the early 2000s, spending most of his development years at SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.
Even so, the 31-year-old Timm insists Pirates means a lot to him, suggesting the role the Buccaneers also played to unite people during apartheid also makes him value being part of the team and accepting the responsibility he has to make the supporters happy.
“This club means a lot to me. It’s a dream to be here and I try to enjoy and savour every moment I get,” Timm, who played for Marumo Gallants before coming back to Pirates, said.
“This club is supported by millions of people. It has a rich history and if you go into details about the history of this club and what it been through and the stages of our country that’s been through, it’s very important to me to always give my best because it’s a responsibility to make the fans happy, knowing how it feels like to support this team.”
Riveiro emphasises team harmony over defensive records
Safa and PSL in discussions to break before Christmas for Bafana’s Afcon preparations
Royal coach Maduka stresses importance of winning home games
Rulani blames hectic schedule for Downs' recent poor form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos