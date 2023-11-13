Evidence Makgopa replaces Lebo Mothiba as injuries frustrate Bafana

His build-up to the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals have been constantly disrupted by squad members' withdrawals, but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not too worried.

South Africa start the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by hosting Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm) before they travel to Rwanda to take on the Wasps in Huye next week Tuesday.

Broos will kick off the qualifiers without key members of his squad such as two strikers — the UK-based Lyle Foster and French-based Lebo Mothiba — and Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela.

Burnley FC target-man Foster is battling mental health illness while Mothiba has withdrawn from the squad and has been replaced by Evidence Makgopa. The 23-year-old striker scored the winner for Pirates in their 1-0 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, and was a crucial attacker drafted into the squad when Bafana ran Ghana with goals scored in the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.