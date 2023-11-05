×

Soccer

Usuthu star succumbs to cancer

AmaZulu mourn the loss of striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

05 November 2023 - 19:16
Neville Khoza Journalist
Amazulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

AmaZulu have confirmed that striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after he was diagnosed with cancer recently.

It is believed that the striker was admitted in hospital last week before meeting his untimely death this weekend.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli," the statement read from the club.

"Ntuli was [very recently] diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon.

"May his beautiful soul rest in peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted to his family and friends at this difficult time. Furthermore, an announcement will be made in due course."

Ntuli also played for Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars. He made six appearances for AmaZulu this season.

