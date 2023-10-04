Spurs eager to turn a new leaf with new coach

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Michael Morton wants his side to react when they host SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Spurs, who are yet to register a point in seven matches this season, parted ways with coach Shaun Bartlett on Monday, with technical director Sean Connor to temporarily be in charge, starting tonight. He will be assisted by Vasili Manousakis.
“Yeah, look, I think it’s about looking for a reaction now, basically, having lost the coach as well. The boys want to take the responsibility and react against SuperSport,” Morton explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“It’s never easy. Some of us have been through this before. Losing a coach is not easy for the squad, but it’s the nature of the game. The mood could be better but we are all getting ready for this one.”
Morton could not explain how they have been getting it wrong in the last seven matches but feels they have been playing well and that it will take more time to figure out Connor and Manousakis’ approach after joining them only on Monday.
“It’s tough, if you look at the performances. It has been good. I mean the last two games, we took the lead and we didn’t see the result out,” he said.
“In two days, it’s very hard to see because it’s a whole new approach, so maybe much more focus is on finer details and we will see how we get on.
“The reality is that we have to turn it around quickly. Obviously, there are still 23 games to go for us and we need to put points on the board.”
Despite SuperSport being inconsistent recently, the 34-year-old expects them to be dangerous.
“They are always dangerous. We know the threats they pose and we know it is going to be a challenge, but we are prepared for that. It is not going to be easy, but we are up for it.”
Both teams will head into this match after suffering defeats in their last league games, SuperSport lost 1-0 to Chippa United away, while Spurs lost 3-1 to Cape Town City in the Cape Town derby.
Spurs eager to turn a new leaf with new coach
Cape side enter eighth match searching for first point
Image: Gallo Images/Grant Pitcher
