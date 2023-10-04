My studies take precedence over netball – Ngubane

Academic challenges forced Proteas star player Owethu Ngubane to withdraw from the squad preparing to face world champions Australia in a three-match test series later this month.
Ngubane, who was part of the netball Proteas team during the World Cup in Cape Town in August, said she had to focus on her academics now rather than travel for the series.
The tour is scheduled for October 26-31. The 21-year-old is studying for a degree in logistics at the University of Johannesburg and is preparing for her exams next month.
"I can balance school with netball and I put school first, the sport comes second," Ngubane told reporters during the ongoing Spar Netball Championship in Rustenburg, where she is representing Johannesburg.
The goal shooter also revealed what she learned during the World Cup, where the Proteas finished in sixth place.
"It was actually nice being part of the international side, learning a lot about the game and stuff, but it was nice being there just to watch and experience some of the things," she said.
"The hunger of the players was massive and how the teams prepared themselves, especially the top clubs. It's not the same as the teams around here."
Ngubane has been impressive for her side in the national championship and insisted that she will continue to showcase her talent and work hard to remain in the national team set-up.
"Just follow every right step that I take and just be myself because I don't want to put pressure too much on myself and say I have to stay this and that... but being myself and showing what talent I have and playing my own netball and going there to learn from the coaches and the senior players that are there."
With everyone trying to beat the defending champions, Johannesburg, in the national championships, Ngubane urged her teammates to remain calm throughout the tournament as they look to retain their title.
"The pressure is on us as defending champions, but it is important for us to be strong until the end and be the champions again."
Day 2 netball results
Buffalo City 34-55 Cape Town; Cape Winelands 72-49 Nelson Mandela Bay; Johannesburg 49-49 Mangaung; DR KK 57-31 Cape Town; Nelson Mandela Bay 38-44 Buffalo City.
My studies take precedence over netball – Ngubane
Goal shooter explains her withdrawal from Proteas' series in Australia
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
