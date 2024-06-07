Vilakazi rates himself ahead of Mammila in playoffs clash

"I wouldn't agree that this has damaged them because it's a coaching department that got disturbed," he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Having worked with Morgan Mammila at Chippa United before, Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels the knowledge he has on him will work to their advantage when they meet Baroka in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at Global Village Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
The match at the Lebowakgomo venue in Limpopo is part of the PSL promotion/demotion playoffs, which include the University of Pretoria (AmaTuks).
Mammila was named Baroka interim coach on Monday, replacing Dan Malesela, who was suspended following their 0-1 defeat to the University of Pretoria in their first match.
Vilakazi was a technical director at Chippa when Mammila was the head coach between October and November last year.
Vilakazi rates himself to have a slight advantage when the two cross swords on Saturday.
"It does [give us advantage] in a way that if I look at him, I know what he prefers... his identity and his philosophy. But I don't think they will have many changes, to be honest," Vilakazi told the media during the post-match press conference after his side beat AmaTuks 1-0 on Wednesday to move to the summit of the round-robin tournament.
"They don't have time to change, it will be a true reflection of what they were during the season. If they change, I think that will be the biggest mistake they will make and we will punish them for that."
Vilakazi also disagrees that the changes will impact the players, believing they will be more confident now.
"I wouldn't agree that this has damaged them because it's a coaching department that got disturbed," he said.
"But it's the very same players who are still there and we cannot undermine them or take them for granted that they have lost the game against AmaTuks.
"They are the ones who are dangerous because they are desperate to get the three points. So, they will make things difficult for us, and proper planning against them will be key. We can't undermine them.
"The changes they made in the coaching staff, I don't think they can affect their system or the hunger of the players that they want to see themselves playing in the DStv Premiership. We can't take that one.
"As much as we see what's happening, we are turning a blind eye and focusing on the game."
