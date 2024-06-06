'Bucs now ready to challenge Downs'

“For me, they have proved that they can beat Sundowns in knockout cups. They must now prove that they can be consistent with the vein of form that they have. If they can be able to sustain that or be consistent in the league, I see them giving us an exciting year.”
After Orlando Pirates successfully defended their two cups in the recently concluded season, ex-player Teboho Moloi wants to see them challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership next campaign.
The Buccaneers defeated Sundowns 2-1 to defend their Nedbank Cup title at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to win the double after lifting the MTN8 earlier in the season.
Moloi feels they have shown that they can beat Sundowns in cup competitions and urged them to translate that to league matches where he wants them to be consistent.
“Let's not make it like it is something new that Pirates win back-to-back, I mean we've won the treble [before] and we defended it,” Moloi told the media during the Mandela Day Walk and Run launch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.
“It is not something new. The cup final over the weekend was a rehearsal of what to expect of Pirates vs Sundowns going for the league.
“For me, they have proved that they can beat Sundowns in knockout cups. They must now prove that they can be consistent with the vein of form that they have. If they can be able to sustain that or be consistent in the league, I see them giving us an exciting year.”
The annual Mandela Day Walk and Run will take place on July 20 at the Wanderers Stadium, with the event expected to host around 10,000 participants. It offers a 5km walk, 10km and 21km run and registrations are now open.
Meanwhile, after the rise of Relebohile Mofokeng at Pirates this season, Moloi, who will be taking part in the 5km walk at the Mandela Day Walk and Run, also joined the debate of the youngster's readiness for an overseas move.
Mofokeng played his full season for the Buccaneers and was crucial in their satisfying campaign and many believe he needs to secure a move overseas as soon as possible.
“What is important for him is to be guided properly. To have a good head over his shoulders and to always remain humble,” Moloi said.
“We want to see him playing overseas and taking the world stage on his shoulders. He must be properly guided and not be rushed to play in the big leagues, which might be a challenge for him.
“He must be taken to a country where he will be taught to compete. He will be guided and polished so that should he get an opportunity to play in the Italian league, Spanish league or English Premiership, he is a world-developed youngster.”
