Tributes are pouring in for Idols SA season 12 top four contestant Terra Cox who died on Sunday.
Terra Cox, real name Tersius Eathon Kocks' family said in a statement: “It is with painful sadness that we bid farewell to our beloved Terra Cox. So many of his friends, family and fans have sent condolences for which we as a family are very grateful. We thank each and every one of you. Please remember Terra as you knew him, no questions asked. Please keep his dignity intact.”
After leaving the show in 2016, Gallo Records signed Terra Cox. In 2017, he released his single Raise the Dead.
Gallo Records general manager, Rob Cowling, said: “We worked with Terra Cox in Gallo’s first season as Idols record label in 2016, the year Noma won. He was a gifted vocalist whose voice saw him through to top four in the competition, and he got to release his first official single in March the following year. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family in this difficult time.”
His friend Alton Zakay said the singer’s memorial service will be held at the JD Thomas Hall, Eden Park, on Wednesday at 6pm.
Born in Eden Park in Alberton, his music passion started at the age of five and also sang in school choirs.
By the time he was nine years old, Terra Cox was already a star who could stand in front of the audience and sing cover versions of artists like Christina Aguilera.
– Addition reporting TimesLIVE
Terra Cox remembered as a gifted vocalist
Details around death of ex-Idols SA contestant remain unknown
Image: Instagram/ Terra Cox
'Idols' Top 10 contestant Cox wows judges
