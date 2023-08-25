While it is not a secret that Jose Riveiro is not a fan of rotating his squad at Orlando Pirates, the Spaniard warned that as much as all his players want to play, he is not there to make everyone happy.
From the players they signed during the off-season, only Patrick Maswanganyi has managed to break into the starting lineup so far, while Katlego Otladisa has mainly been coming off the bench.
Riveiro has urged those still waiting for opportunities – such as Lesedi Kapinga and Melusi Buthelezi – to continue working hard and prove to him that they deserve to start.
“I’m not here to keep the players happy. I’m here to help them be a better team and to be better footballers,” Riveiro explained to the media yesterday.
“The moment that we are part of the group, players and coaching staff, we have to accept the roles in a way that it is a very competitive squad. If you are not a good player, you are not going to be part of this group.
“All of them are very important, quality, international players with different objectives and different moments in their careers.”
The Spaniard also emphasised he would try to be fair to everyone and that all the players understood they won’t play at the same time. “We try to make them feel part of the process as much as possible. Also, a capacity to be fair to them because I have many players who deserve to be in the starting XI,” he said.
“I have to be unfair with some of them because, unfortunately, we cannot play 20, that’s the reality and the football rules. The players are smart and they understand and accept it. If I try to please anyone, it is not going to work.”
The Buccaneers will host Comoros side Djabal in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
They have a 1-0 lead advantage from the first leg and Riveiro said they would not take them for granted.
Fringe team members urged to await their turn
I can’t please all my players – Riveiro
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
