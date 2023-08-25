Believe in the process, Ntseki tells Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Molefi Ntseki has urged the Amakhosi faithful to trust the process, suggesting the team's struggles are just the teething problems as he is new in the hot seat.
Chiefs will be eager to bag their maiden league win of the season when they face AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Barely five games into the job, Ntseki is already under pressure to produce the goods. The former Bafana Bafana coach was pelted with objects by an angry Chiefs crowd after their defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last Sunday.
“We are in a process. I think we are very quick to look at the product. Any process has its own periods. I think we are being tested...we are a new technical team under my leadership obviously," Ntseki said at the club’s Naturena base yesterday.
“If we can just believe in the players, believe in the process and support the technical team, we will be able to turn things around. We played six new players in the past few games and the confidence was building up. The belief and the tactical cohesion was actually building up after winning against Cape Town City [in the MTN8 quarterfinals the previous weekend].
Ntseki implied being overconfident resulted in the Galaxy defeat, where their goalkeeper Brandon Peterson's own goal proved the difference. “We went to TS Galaxy picking up from the same mood, thinking that now we had settled the dust and we were good to go but it didn’t go according to plan,” Ntseki noted.
He also confirmed that new Colombian striker Gonzales Palacios was still waiting for his paperwork to be sorted out before being considered for selection, adding he still needed time to recover from the exacting trip as he only landed on Wednesday.
“The admin side of the club is still working on his paperwork, and once that one is done, he’ll be available for selection. He just arrived yesterday [on Wednesday], he still has to recover because the time difference is plus five hours [SA are seven hours ahead of Colombia],” Ntseki said.
Amakhosi still await papers for striker Palacios
Believe in the process, Ntseki tells Chiefs fans
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
