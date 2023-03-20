Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena sounded disappointed after their 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in their CAF Champions League match at Omdurman on Saturday.
The draw took Sundowns’ points tally to 11 and they will be assured of qualifying as Group B winners if they beat wooden spooners Coton Sport of Cameroon in their last group match at home on March 31.
But Mokwena sounded unhappy with a draw despite goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saving a last-minute penalty that would have given the home side victory and a place in the quarterfinal.
Khuliso Mudau and Mohamed Abdelrahman were on the scoresheet for the two side as they settled for a draw in the end.
“Difficult match, difficult conditions, and we take the point and go now to SA with one point,” Mokwena said in the post-match media conference.
“They are a good team [but] we could have won the game today. It’s a pity we didn’t win it. So, we have to go again and try to improve and make the team better.”
With this result, it means Al Ahly will need to beat Hilal in Cairo in their final group match to confirm their place in the quarterfinal. The Red Devils defeated Coton Sport 4-0, with Percy Tau scoring and providing an assist in that match.
Pre-match talk was that Downs would underperform to allow Hilal a win that would have eliminated Ahly, but Mokwena refrained from entertaining the notion.
Coach disappointed as Downs return with draw from Sudan
'Under-performing to ensure Al Ahly's elimination not an option'
Image: BackpagePix
'I do anything to win a game': Mokwena after Sundowns’ draw against Al-Hilal
“I’m not paid to judge any team, before I judge my team, I judge myself and ask if did I do everything possible to win the game? So, we didn’t win the game, that’s on me,” he said.
“First, I put pressure on myself before I put pressure and judgment on anybody [else]. I don’t respond to the media, I say the work is on the pitch and things are on the pitch, we tried to win the game and it’s evident on the pitch.”
He also congratulated his players as his side are guaranteed to finish first in their group should they beat Coton Spot at home after the Fifa international break.
“We have to host Coton Sport and try to win the match, but congratulations to the group for finishing first. I think mathematically we will finish on top of the group. That’s the positive we can take out from it.”
