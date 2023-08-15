Chelsea sign Ecuador’s Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay £115m (R2.8bn), eclipsing the £106m record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea. I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn't have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” Caicedo, 21, said in a statement from the Premier League side.

“It's a dream come true to be here and I can't wait to get started with the team.”

Caicedo still had four years to run on his Brighton contract but had told the south coast club he wished to leave. He was denied a move in January when Arsenal came calling and signed a contract extension in March.