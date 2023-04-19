Lampard finds crumbs of comfort despite Chelsea's European exit

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard found crumbs of comfort from his side's performance despite a crushing Champions League quarterfinal exit against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Faced with overturning a 2-0 defeat in the Bernabeu last week, Chelsea suffered a similar fate as Rodrygo's second-half double eased the 14-time European champions into the semis with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

It is now four defeats from four games for Lampard since returning in the wake of Graham Potter's sacking and his side are marooned in 11th place in the Premier League.

Yet for nearly-an-hour on Tuesday they matched the reigning champions and had they possessed a functioning attack might have given themselves a chance at redemption.