Arsenal stretch lead to seven points as EPL returns, Liverpool beat Villa

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and extend their Premier League lead to seven points as the top-flight season resumed on Monday.

Earlier in the Boxing Day programme Newcastle United stormed into second place by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away for their sixth successive Premier League win.

Harry Kane overcame his World Cup penalty pain by helping Tottenham Hotspur recover to draw 2-2 at Brentford while Liverpool got back up and running with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa with teenager Stefan Bajcetic joining Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on the scoresheet.