Soccer

Experienced players can help Royal win cup – Jele

Defender confident of beating Chiefs in quarters

13 April 2023 - 07:36
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Happy Jele of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Stellenbosch FC at Chatsworth Stadium on April 09, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Happy Jele of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Stellenbosch FC at Chatsworth Stadium on April 09, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Royal AM seasoned campaigners Happy Jele, Elias Pelembe, Thabo Matlaba and Ricardo Nascimento have won a number of trophies at their previous clubs.

This gives Jele hope that Royal can win the Nedbank Cup. To edge closer to clinching the Ke Yona competition, Royal need to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the cup's quarterfinals in their own backyard, Chatsworth Stadium, on Sunday (6pm). 

"My experience of winning trophies will help the team. I am here and there are a few guys like Nascimento, Matlaba, [Mxolisi] Macuphu and others, who have won trophies in the past. That combined experience will be vital in our run-in the Nedbank Cup,'' Jele said,

"With the experience I have, I want to help the other guys, so that they can believe that we can go through to the final and win this trophy. We [as the senior players who have tasted success before] must just make them [the players who've never tasted success in the past] believe that they are capable of winning this trophy."

The former Orlando Pirates skipper, who played his maiden game for Royal when they beat Stellenbosch in the league over the weekend, also hyped up Sunday's showdown against Chiefs, saying "it's going to be a big game, especially that it's a cup game, one must die. Kaizer Chiefs have been doing well of late".

Jele had to wait for almost two months to finally make his Thwihli Thwahla debut, having arrived at the club as a free-agent early in February after leaving the Sea Robbers at the end of last term. The 36-year-old defender is thrilled to have eventually got started at the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit, attributing his long-awaited return to action to the work he had been doing behind the scenes.

"It feels great to be playing again. I have been away from football for such a long time. I had been training so well with the team in the past two months and I was also doing well in friendlies. I did my part on the field last weekend and now I am looking forward to playing again this weekend if the technical team gives me that chance,'' Jele narrated.

