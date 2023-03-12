“In the second half we didn’t understand the change of approach of the opponent. They started pressing higher and we didn’t explore the spaces behind [that they left], and due to that we conceded the goal in an accident.
‘Not the game we wanted to play’: Riveiro after Pirates battle to edge VFA
Image: Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admitted he was surprised by the attacking approach of his opponents as his team had to settle their Nedbank Cup last-16 tie against Venda Football Academy 2-1 in extra time on Saturday night.
Bucs battled for rhythm against the fired-up, mostly young Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit for whom 31-year-old Zimbabwean goalscorer Edmore Chirambadare, who had a difficult two years at Kaizer Chiefs from 2016 to 2018, was the most recognisable player.
Bucs have had tough encounters against first division opponents, overcoming All Stars FC 2-0 in the last 32.
“To be honest the opponents surprised me a bit. I expected resistance but not in the way they did it,” Riveiro said.
The Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match between Orlando Pirates and Venda Football Academy in 3 minutes
“They played quite differently compared to how they had recently in their league.
“But it’s a typical situation. Even in the first division the players have quality.
“The technical level is high, so when they feel no pressure — because whatever they do tonight is going to be great when they have the chance to play against Pirates — [they can say] ‘let’s do it in a nice way’.
“Even though I suffered [from it] I’m glad to see the way they played and how brave they were.
“I said to the guys that I’m a very optimistic person and I think these games and struggles and fights are going to be an important part of our journey together.
“Teams grow quicker in difficult situations like we experienced tonight.”
Riveiro admitted it was “not the game we wanted to play”.
“We planned that we would dominate the first period. During the week we worked on what we wanted to avoid facing the low [defensive] block, and the simple things you need to do against that kind of approach.
“And not even approach — I think it was not even the intention of the opponent because we were quite fluent in their half.
“We managed to get the lead and then had situations in set pieces and corners in the first half. But still they had a clear chance too, where Sipho [Chaine, Bucs’ goalkeeper] had to show a good level of concentration.
“In the second half we didn’t understand the change of approach of the opponent. They started pressing higher and we didn’t explore the spaces behind [that they left], and due to that we conceded the goal in an accident.
“After that, it was not the scenario we were looking for and very difficult to overcome playing at home with the stress around the game, because nobody was expecting to be in that situation.
“It was difficult. And I’m happy we managed to come back in extra time with a bit more calm, a bit more fluency again, a good contribution from the players coming from the bench.
“It was very close to us having to take our chances in the penalty shoot-out. Luckily we managed to score the final one.
“We are happy to be in the last eight — that's what counts, of course, being in the next round and we'll get the opportunity to compete better the next time.”
Pirates took the lead when Kermit Erasmus headed in Deon Hotto’s cross in the 23rd minute. Hotto’s huge blunder, attempting to dribble across the face of Pirates' box rather than clear, gifted Chirambadare the 49th-minute equaliser.
Thembinkosi Lorch ran through alone onto a looping headed-on ball to get the touch over goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali for the winner in the 113th.
Pirates (third place) meet SuperSport United (second) in a big clash for second position in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
