Pirates on guard against slip-up at minnows VFA

After dispatching All Stars in the first round of the Nedbank Cup, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his side to show more of the same when they face other minnows, Venda Football Academy (VFA), in the last 16 of the competition at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Riveiro feels that matches against teams such as All Stars and VFA, who have nothing to lose, become complicated and pose the risk of upsets.
VFA come into this fixture having won one, drawn two and lost two of their past five matches in the Motsepe Foundation Championship matches, but that does not give Pirates a right to take them lightly.
“We have done our job in trying to know as much as possible about our opponents,” Riveiro said “We’ll take the game really seriously. We want to be in the next round, so we’re going to take care of every detail, as we usually do.
“These games are complicated. Even though the team comes from the first division it’s a team of quality with experienced players and an experienced coach.
“In 90 minutes anything can happen that can complicate a football game. Who knows what’s going to happen on Saturday, whether it’s going to be a rainy day like it was in the previous game against FC All Stars, which complicated the match and equalised it a bit.
“Even though we have to assume we’re the favourites, you can find yourself a man down after 15 minutes. And usually, these things happen when you’re not 100% focused, which can happen when you face teams from a lower league.
“We’re trying to work seriously and continue our momentum from the last game.”
After beating Swallows 4-1 in their last match, the Soweto giants will look to continue with that vein of form against VFA and will again put their trust in their star player Monnapule Saleng, who has been impressive for them.
The Buccaneers have already won one piece of silverware this season when they beat AmaZulu to lift the MTN8 title last year.
Pirates should welcome Nkosinathi Sibisi back from suspension after he missed last week's 4-1 win over Swallows.
