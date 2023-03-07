More than one hundred Rea Vaya buses resumed operations on Tuesday morning following a bus drivers’ strike on Monday over unpaid February salaries.
Rea Vaya resumes operations after drivers’ strike
Protest was due to unpaid salaries
More than one hundred Rea Vaya buses resumed operations on Tuesday morning following a bus drivers’ strike on Monday over unpaid February salaries.
Rea Vaya spokesperson Corrine Lekhoane said a total of 104 busses from Litsamaiso (Pty) Ltd, a bus operating company contracted to Rea Vaya, were operating on Tuesday.
In a Tweet on their official account on Tuesday morning, Rea Vaya said꞉ “Only phase 1B bus services are operational. These include the following: (F6, F7, F8, F9, F10, F11, F12, C4, C5, C6, T2 and T3).”
Lekhoane said these bus services operates around Soweto, Joburg CBD, Fleurhof and Cresta.
She said busses left the Dobsonville depot later than usual at 05꞉45am instead of 04꞉30am.
“The busses were removed late from the depot because there was still a blockage at the entrances,” said Lekhoane.
Lekhoane said 115 busses from Piotrans (Pty) Ltd, another operating company contracted to Rea Vaya, were scheduled to operate on Tuesday but the busses had not moved because their drivers were still on strike.
“The city paid the bus company yesterday [Monday]. The drivers said they are still waiting for their monies to reflect in their bank accounts before they go back to work,” said Lekhoane.
On Monday, bus drivers from Piotrans downed their tools by blocking all the entrances to the Dobsonville depot with busses, demanding that they be paid their February salaries. This resulted in buses not running on Monday.
