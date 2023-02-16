Illegal mining may collapse electricity infrastructure – City Power

At least two City Power substations on the West Rand are at risk of caving into the ground because of the illegal mining activities that have left the ground hollow.
During a media tour to the Roodepoort and the Robertsville substation on Thursday, City Power engineers warned that if underground mining continued, the infrastructure would collapse, leaving close to 10 areas without electricity and possibly damaging buildings.
At the Roodepoort substation, a 15m-long concrete pylon that connects to other pylons along a 10km route, is at risk of collapsing. Right next to the pylon are various shafts from which two groups of illegal miners were seen resurfacing carrying plastic bags.
Interacting with the miners, City Power infrastructure manager Sibusiso Xulu warned them that they would cause the infrastructure to collapse if they dug towards the substation to which they responded: “Asigubeli ngapha, sigubela ngale (We are not digging towards that side, we are going the opposite direction.” Another group responded: “Thank you for the advice.”
City Power said if the illegal mining activity persisted, there would be disaster in the area.
Engineer Hilda Nonkonyana said if the pylon collapsed there was a chance buildings along the 10km route would be damaged. “Depending on how it falls, all of these transmission lines all the way back to the feeding station will then be damaged. And as it falls it is pulling on other towers and that means those will be falling as well,” she said.
At the Robertsville substation, various sinkholes have emerged with parts of the substation building showing signs of drifting and cracks. One of the receiving gentries at that substation is also likely to collapse should mining continue.
“…Its going to pull on the transmission line, which is then going to affect the towers all the way back, some 3km. This means as the conductors are pulling because of the falling tower, it means that the force would cause the towers to collapse. Industries and commercial customers would be without power. Any building nearby would be damaged,” said Nonkonyana
She said City Power was looking to acquire new secure sites where they could build substations without the risk of being influenced by the zama-zamas. In the meantime, they would try to fill in areas that are caving in an attempt to stabilise the infrastructure.
Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila said geologists would make assessment to find the risk of nearby houses and businesses caving in.
“You could see that side [Robertsville substation] the situation is very bad. It’s a rock that cracked and separated, that means businesses around the area and residents are at risk. So let’s get that report and later brief communities around this area.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
