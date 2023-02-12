Second-half goals by Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch took Orlando Pirates to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
Pirates laboured to beat spirited National First Division (NFD) side All Stars FC 2-0 at the Milpark Stadium on Saturday night.
So poor were Pirates in the first half of this cup tie that their shot on goal came in the 32nd minute after they had struggled to find their rhythm at a wet and slippery Johannesburg pitch.
It was after the introduction of Lorch at the restart that the Buccaneers started to play with some purpose, resulting in Saleng finding the net in the 61st minute.
That was before Lorch, who was returning from a long-term injury, wrapped up the match nine minutes later.
Pirates beat spirited All Stars and progress to Nedbank Cup last 16
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
All Stars looked a better team in the early stages of this match, their counterattacking football giving Pirates a lot of trouble at times.
Every time All Stars managed a breakthrough there was nervy defending by the Pirates back four of Paseka Mako, Craig Martin, Tapelo Xoki and Sandile Mthethwa.
Justice Figareido gave Mako a torrid time on the right side of attack for All Stars, the winger’s speed making the Pirates left-back work overtime.
Pirates lost Goodman Mosele due to an injury inside the first five minutes and his place was taken by Phillip Ndlondlo who initially struggled to find his teammates with his passes.
But as the game progressed, Ndlondlo and the entire Pirates team looked more and more in control of the game.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will miss his team’s next two matches, including the Soweto derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on February 25.
He got a red card for remonstrating with the match officials when there was delay in the introduction of more Bucs substitutes in the second half.
