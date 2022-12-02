×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

By Rohith Nair - 02 December 2022 - 12:11
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda looks dejected after the match as Costa Rica are eliminated from the World Cup.
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda looks dejected after the match as Costa Rica are eliminated from the World Cup.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the four-times champions were consigned to third in Group E following Japan's victory over Spain.

Costa Rica deployed a five-man backline but Germany still found a way through in the 10th minute when David Raum floated in a cross that was headed home by Serge Gnabry, who restarted the game quickly fearing goal difference being a factor.

But after learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda arriving late to score the first before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled a second over the line.

Germany's Kai Havertz grabbed a brace after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points before Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth late in the game but the final results left Japan at the top of the group while Spain finished second.

Reuters

Revenge not in Ghana's minds as Suarez remains defiant

Uruguay's Luis Suarez refused to apologise to Ghanaians yesterday for his role 12 years ago in their biggest World Cup setback, arguing it wasn't his ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Impassioned Morocco second African team in last-16 with win over Canada

An impassioned Moroccan clinched a spot in the last-16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 by defeating the already-eliminated Canadians ...
Sport
1 day ago

Croatia reach World Cup last-16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out

Croatia eased into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals' 'golden ...
Sport
1 day ago

France file complaint to Fifa after Griezmann goal disallowed

France are filing a complaint to Fifa after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed after a video review after the final whistle of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe