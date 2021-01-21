The Lions will generously press their bench into action in Saturday's Currie Cup semifinal against the Blue Bulls at Loftus.

The match will kick off at 2pm just as the temperature is expected to peak at 34 degrees Celsius and it will require the load to be shared among their squad.

To that end they have named six forwards and just two backs on their bench as they hope to quell the forward assault of the Blue Bulls‚ who have pretty much dominated their direct opposition upfront since the game resumed in September.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen‚ who is also a fitness fundi‚ is rather enthused by the fact that the match has this extra lung-busting‚ bordering on sadistic dimensions.

“Of our last five‚ six games‚ the only dry one was against Free State‚” said Van Rooyen.

“So we are excited to get a 2pm kick-off. It will be warm. The bench will play a role. That's why we went six-two. Hopefully the guys are tired after 50 or 60 minutes because then we know we are getting stuck in. The plan is to use the bench and to use it early as well‚” he explained.