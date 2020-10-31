Nigeria reaches out to U.S., South Korea to back WTO candidate

Nigeria is reaching out to the United States and South Korea to persuade them to back its pick to head the World Trade Organization, the trade ministry said on Friday, after the candidate's last-minute rejection threw the selection process into confusion.

The United States on Wednesday voiced its opposition to former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The move came hours after a high-powered WTO panel had recommended her to lead the global trade watchdog, teeing her up to become its first African and first woman head.

"Nigeria is currently reaching out to all members of the WTO including the United States and South Korea to overcome the impasse as well as persuade the United States to join the consensus," the trade ministry said in a statement.