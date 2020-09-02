AmaZulu slip to draw against Stellenbosch, but safety is in their hands

AmaZulu’s 1-all draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Tuks Stadium may have saved them from jostling for automatic relegation, but they’re not quite out of the promotion/relegation woods if they fluff their lines on Saturday.

If the goal-shy Durban side, who are 13th with 29 points, were able to hold on to the lead excellently gained by Siphesihle Maduna in the 38th minute, they would have only needed a point from their final game against Highlands Park in Atteridgeville.

Lelethu Skelem’s well taken 82nd minute equaliser knocked the wind from the sails of Ayanda Dlamini’s team.

They’re safe from automatic relegation as Polokwane City can only get to 28 points if they beat Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

Even then, Clinton Larsen’s charges will require eight clear goals alongside a Baroka FC loss against Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium for them to move to 15th.

AmaZulu may have the slightly favourable goal difference over Black Leopards, but they’ll need title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns to do them a favour at the Dobsonville Stadium. Leopards did their survival prospects a massive boost when they beat Wits 1-0 at the FNB Stadium.

SuperSport also gave AmaZulu a distinct advantage when they crushed 10-man Baroka FC 4-1 at the Bidvest Stadium to leave the struggling Limpopo side in 15th with 28 points.

AmaZulu asked the majority of the questions in the first half with their chief goal scorer Bonginkosi Ntuli asking all the critical questions, but for once, he couldn’t find the net.

When AmaZulu did eventually score, it was a stunner from Maduna, who received a lovely pass from Lehlohonolo Majoro, from he cut inside and beat Lee Langeveldt with a scorcher of a long range shot on his near post.

AmaZulu were content to sit on their lead, but being a team that hasn’t scored more than two goals in any game, it was always going to be a tough ask.

They defended resolutely, belying their leaky rear-guard, but an incisive run and cross down the right-hand flank by Ashley du Preez was met with a classy finish from Skelem.

From there, it didn’t look like AmaZulu had neither the nous nor the energy to find the winner and settled for their eighth draw of the season.

They’ve only lost one game in the BSE and fortunately for them, their fate firmly remains in their hands.