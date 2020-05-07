'PSL is miles ahead of Tanzania diski'

Stellenbosch's Tanzanian international Ally Msengi has differed with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder James Kotei's opinion that the Tanzanian top flight is of a better quality than the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Kotei, the Ghanaian-born midfielder who left Chiefs in January without playing a single official game in his six-month stint, controversially claimed that "in South Africa, the coverage of their league is big but not its quality".

As quoted by Tanzanian publication Daily News, the 26-year-old Kotei further said: "Some people consider the Tanzania league as of low quality but when I went to play in South Africa I realised that in Tanzania, their league is not as lowly as many people think, only that there are minor things."

Msengi, who joined Stellenbosch from his native outfit Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in January this year, sees things differently.