Wits vs Leopards match called off due inclement weather

The Absa Premiership fixture between Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night was called off due to a lightning storm.

Rules concerning safety of players do not allow a game to continue when lightning is near a stadium.

Previously, once a storm had moved away the match officials would make a decision on the game continuing.

The new Fifa rules prescribe an actual radius in kilometres that the lightning must be from the stadium.

On Thursday the storm remained all round Bidvest Stadium as first the game was delayed to 7.40pm, then 8pm, then called off.

This might present a small challenge to the Premier Soccer League in rescheduling this fixture as fifth-placed Wits are already lagging behind the other matches played in the league on just 15 games, as much as five less as some other sides.

Thursday night's matchup against 14th-placed Leopards was to have been a catchup game.