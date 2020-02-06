PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs 50th Anniversary Tribute (feat. Kaizer Motaung, Lebo Manyama)

The episode is an adaptation of Sam Mathe's beautiful eulogy to Nene, published in the Sowetan on January 10 2020. The link to that episode can be found here. We also feature the great man himself, Kaizer Motaung senior, who spoke about the founding principles that went into making Chiefs not only one of the most accomplished football clubs in Africa but arguably the biggest brand in the country.

We also hear from the current generation of players, who are on a mission to add gloss to the celebrations by popping champagne at the end of the Absa Premiership season. Attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama speaks about the meaning of being at the club in its 50th anniversary year and gives insight as to what the conversations have been like with the great Motaung himself.

Special thanks to:

SABC Sports journalists Velile Mbuli and Udo Carelse, as well as Justus Kilian, who provided the studio for the interview with Lebogang Manyama.

