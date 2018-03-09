Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael is wary of player burnout in the final few months of the season as the club push for twin honours in the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup.

Stars meet Chippa United at Goble Park in Bethlehem in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Saturday afternoon (kickoff: 3.30pm).

Eymael‚ who was a physical education teacher back home in Belgium‚ has devised a special programme to ensure that his players are not overworked in what is a crucial time of the campaign.

“I have a very good fitness trainer at the club in Riedoh Berdien and I know what I am talking about too‚ so we speak the same language in what we are trying to achieve‚” Eymael told SowetanLIVE.

“Even this week‚ on Tuesday we had a very light session‚ almost just recovery‚ and we build up through the week to our game on the weekend.

“It is important to make sure we have the players in top condition and to limit injuries. You cannot train in this period how you would in other parts of the season.

“You have to have specific plans and you must look after the players a little bit.”

Berdien is also fitness trainer for the Togolese national team.

Stars are on a fantastic run of form that has seen them lose just once in the last 11 games‚ elevating the team to third in the league and keeping them in contention for the Nedbank Cup.

It certainly seems to be paying dividends. The club have scored 25 percent of their league goals in the final 15 minutes of matches‚ suggesting they are finishing games strongly.