Sundowns get a chance to do the double

"It's the last cup competition of the season domestically, but we know that we haven't won anything this season. So we are looking forward to doing the best we can in the remaining opportunities to get silverware," said Mabunda.

"We were knocked out in the first round in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout, so we would like to correct those mistakes and make sure we go to the next round."

NFD opposition have already shown they are no pushovers in this competition. Ubuntu Cape Town knocked out Polokwane City, while AmaZulu needed penalties to see off Mthatha Bucks in midweek clashes.

"We know that they want to prove a point that they can also emulate what other [NFD] teams have done to PSL teams in the Nedbank Cup."

Meanwhile, All Stars left-back Ricardo Williams said this is an opportunity for the players to show the country what they can do against one of the best teams.

"There is much excitement ahead of our match against Sundowns. We couldn't have asked for a better platform to showcase our talents," Williams said.

Coach Brakkies Truter has picked the likes of Lucky Setelele, who has scored seven goals in 16 matches.