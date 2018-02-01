Tau destined for the world's top leagues

That Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau is destined for Europe is undeniable, but the question ought to shift from being less about when and to more about where.

At 23, Tau is a fully-fledged Bafana Bafana international and has shone the brightest in the star-studded Sundowns squad.

His preternatural abilities on the football field leave spectators awestruck and defenders bewildered.

Earlier in the week the Sowetan reported that Sundowns had received a R18-million bid for Tau from FC Rostov of Russia, while FC Midtjylland of Denmark have tabled a written offer.

It has been many years since the country had a solid representation of players in the top leagues of the world, including the English Premiership, Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A and the French Ligue 1.

Tau's former teammate Keagan Dolly plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1, but the winger has not cemented a regular place in the starting XI. Bongani Zungu on the other hand plays for lowly SC Amiens.