Festive season tourney to unearth talent in Limpopo

It's that time of the year when footballers, past and present, give back to their respective communities.

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Liau has collaborated with Limpopo businessman Edwin Pale to stage the Mapalies Games.

The tournament will be played in Botlokwa, a village situated between Polokwane and Louis Trichardt, from December 23-27 at the

Ga-Polatla sports ground.

In its second year, the tournament starts with a mini-league where 16 local amateur football teams play each other for a total prize money of R100000 donated by Pale.

The tournament ends with a legends exhibition game between local football legends and a selected team of former professionals, which will precede the final.

"The objective of the Mapalies Games is to contribute, in our small way, to changing lives especially in our rural, untapped areas," said Liau, who used to play for Limpopo side Ria Stars.

"We do this every December holidays in Botlokwa. We are humbled to say we touch so many young lives."

Besides Liau, other legends set to attend the games include Doctor Khumalo, Steve Lekoelea, Sidney Moshikaro, Molefi Ntsoelengoe, Godfrey Sapula and Edward Motale.

"The legends are important for the games because they motivate aspiring footballers to stick to their career ambitions. It is a tournament of two sporting codes, where we have football and netball, running concurrently," Liau added.

The games have attracted interest from young aspiring football stars, even from outside Limpopo.

This is mainly because of the expected presence of scouts like Baroka technical director Khumalo, Kaizer Chiefs development coach Arthur Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns development coach Sapula.

Zwane identified a player for Chiefs' development team at the tournament last year.