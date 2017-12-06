Never one to shy away from speaking his mind‚ Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has once again reiterated that his unfancied side remains in contention to win the league championship.

Baroka were easily brushed aside 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their league encounter on Tuesday night to drop from the top of the log to second spot‚ but Thobejane says the loss is not the end of their hopes to winning the league title.

“We are on game number 13 in the season‚ so how do you say this is the end of our dreams of winning the league?” he asked after the match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“I am still saying we can maintain and be champions‚ yes we can do it.

"We wanted to maintain the top spot but it was not to be.

"Sundowns are on 19 points‚ we are on 19 and Pirates are on number three also with 19 points‚ so we are still there and we still believe that we can make it.”

When reflecting on the loss‚ Thobejane admitted he was convincingly beaten by the better opposition on the night but the result does not mean they have become a bad team overnight.