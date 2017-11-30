SuperSport find a winning formula

SuperSport United seemed to have recovered from their CAF Confederation Cup final disappointment as they delivered an improved performance to beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in an Absa Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium last night.

After losing out on the Confed Cup and showing signs of fatigue against TP Mazembe, SuperSport returned to winning ways against Ajax, thanks to Aubrey Modiba's 24th minute header.

It was evident, against Mazembe, that Matsatsantsa players were not fresh after they had travelled long distances during the Fifa break, but to counter that, coach Eric Tinker made five changes to last night's starting XI.