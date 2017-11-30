SuperSport find a winning formula
SuperSport United seemed to have recovered from their CAF Confederation Cup final disappointment as they delivered an improved performance to beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in an Absa Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium last night.
After losing out on the Confed Cup and showing signs of fatigue against TP Mazembe, SuperSport returned to winning ways against Ajax, thanks to Aubrey Modiba's 24th minute header.
It was evident, against Mazembe, that Matsatsantsa players were not fresh after they had travelled long distances during the Fifa break, but to counter that, coach Eric Tinker made five changes to last night's starting XI.
Defender Morgan Gould returned to the side while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams place was taken by Reyaad Pieterse. Richard Boateng and Azubuike Egwuekwe also started ahead of Tefu Mashamaite and Siyabonga Nhlapo.
Young striker Fagrie Lakay was entrusted to spearhead SuperSport attack alongside Bradley Grobler, while striker Jeremy Brockie was benched.
The result of these changes was a vastly improved performance by Matsatsantsa. The win put them on 13 points, displacing Free State Stars from the 10th spot on the table, after six matches, while Ajax remain in relegation trouble.