‘Car crash after car crash’: Stormers coach Dobson laments Loftus ‘horror show’

Stormers coach John Dobson labelled his team's performance a “horror show” after their 40-22 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to the Bulls at a packed out Loftus on Saturday.

While the defeat will put a favourable draw out of reach in the knockout stages for the Stormers, it was the manner in which it unfolded that amplified the coach's disappointment.

Dobson was bemused by a performance that left him a little stumped for answers.

“I don't know where that came from. It was remarkably poor,” sighed Dobson.

“I've just never seen this. It was car crash after car crash.”

The hard, cold reality the Stormers will have to come to square up to is the Bulls beat them to the punch upfront. While the visitors, albeit operating under intense pressure, were guilty of poor ball retention, while the hosts were more clinical, remained true to the basics and unleashed physicality the Stormers would rarely have encountered this season.