South Africa

Is it prudent for sports stars to make comments that can be seen as politically exposed?

We took to the streets to gauge readers' opinions on this...

By Herman Moloi - 16 February 2024 - 08:24
Fans welcome Bafana Bafana at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

On Wednesday, Bafana Bafana player Teboho Mokoena sparked a debate after he greeted EFF leader Julius Malema, who was among a crowd that arrived at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team back home after winning bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations. “I’m happy to see president Julius. He’s my favourite president in the country.”

Boks captain Siya Kolisi’s statement when thanking Johann Rupert at an event in 2021 has now resurfaced. “…And we wanna thank Oom Rupert and Nelson Mandela for starting this 20 years ago. The real winners here are the 5-million kids…the lives that you’ve touched…” said Kolisi.

Comparisons have been drawn between the stars’ comments.

Sowetan readers have their say on the raging debate on sports people who represent a country and how their comments can be perceived?

Naledi Modiba, 22, of Sunnyside, Pretoria,  said: “Sportsmen should watch what they say and keep their opinions to themselves because this might affect their support [base].”

Gentle Malinga, 26, from Polokwane said: “They should have the right to freedom of speech but should be wary of what they say ... like keep it professional. They should also show interest in different aspects of life other than sports, things such as politics.”

Gentle Malinga 26 says right to freedom of speech should be practiced with caution.
Image: Herman Moloi

Tshepang Galala, 27, of Hammanskraal said: “They should practice their right [to freedom of speech] because they have an impact on society and should also speak about politics because we are going to elections soon.”

Tshepang Galala, 27, believes that sportsman should have a right to freedom of speech because it has impact.
Image: Herman Moloi

Nduna Madika, 45, of Sunnyside said: “Everyone has a right [to freedom of speech] as a human being. A career in entertainment, for example, does not prevent you from engaging in other things. Sports is just for entertainment.

Nduna Madika says everyone has a rights and nothing should stop them from having political interest.
Image: Herman Moloi

“You [sports person] have a right. You can be an EFF member and be a sportsman, it’s fine. You can be an ANC [supporter] and a sportsman, it’s your right. They have a right to endorse whoever they want.”

Collen Makhanya, 27, also from Sunnyside, said: “You [sports person] should keep your political interests as a secret because this will lead to political intolerance during the game. Think about it... if I was an EFF member and you are an ANC member and we play for the same team, do you think I will pass the ball to you? Never.”

Collen Makhanya, 27, says everyone is allowed to say what they want to say it’s law.
Image: Herman Moloi

Tumelo Selepe, 24, of Sunnyside said: “They have the right to say or believe whatever they want.”

Tumelo Selepe
Image: Herman Moloi

