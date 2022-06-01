'Financial strains behind stagnation in black refs'

Golden Lions Rugby Referees Society (GLRRS) chairperson Lesego Legoete says a lack of commitment and financial strains are behind the stagnant growth of black referees in Gauteng.

Legoete is a former referee who has officiated in the Currie Cup and at Super Rugby level. "Pro" was one of the first black referees on the SA Rugby panel; he's seen the likes of Fhatuwani "Rasta" Rasivhenge, Thando Jadezweni and Mpho Matsaung come through the ranks of the panel.

Now that he is the head of referees in the Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU), Legoete is tasked with unearthing female and male referees from the townships around Gauteng for the amateur and professional ranks as part of transformation.

The progress of developing black referees has been slow, as many of those who were recruited would later drop out of the system because of the demands that come with the gig.

Legoete elaborates on why there has been little to no growth in black referees at the GLRRS over the past couple of years.

"The growth is not as high as we were hoping for. Yes, we get guys to start but as soon as they realise what it takes to be where they need to get to be in fitness or law knowledge, [they leave]," said Legoete.

"This is an amateur situation, guys are not going to make big money out of this. You only make serious money once you get to the international level. The money is worth staying in the fight.

"Very few have the fight to stay in there but there's still a lot of things we can do to grow the numbers of black referees."

Many black referees would struggle with money for transport but now that the GLRRS has secured Bestmed as a sponsor, it will be able to reimburse referees while increasing the programmes designed to reach the black communities. The partnership runs until November.

GLRU CEO Rudolf Straeuli concluded: "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Bestmed. It allows our referees under the Golden Lions Rugby Union to continue with their sterling work and grow from strength to strength.

"Development and transforming the sector is key for us and this is an ideal opportunity for us to enhance our referee programmes on the local scene."