Springbok Women season starts with training camp in Stellenbosch
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The 2023 Springbok Women programme starts on Sunday with 31 players, including nine without caps, invited to a training camp in Stellenbosch.
The players will go through fitness testing, medical screening and training under SA Rugby’s high-performance manager for women's rugby Lynne Cantwell.
She will be assisted by Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko.
The uncapped players are Saliswa Miseli (Border Ladies), Vainah Ubisi (Golden Lions Women), Mary Zulu (Sharks Women), Byhandre Dolf (EP Queens), Ruscha Garman, Leigh Fortuin, Thandolwethu Hena, Asiphe Mayaba (all Western Province) and Lebogang Ralebona (Blue Bulls Women).
Players who played for South Africa during last year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and will be absent due to injury are Zintle Mpupha, Sizophila Solontsi, Simamkele Namba, Rumandi Potgieter, Lindelwa Gwala and Nomawethu Mabenge.
