Harmer juggling quarantine with law assignments in a Christchurch hotel

The SA men’s senior national cricket team players have grown accustomed to being confined to their hotel rooms while on tour due to the many restrictions that have come with the Covid-19 pandemic, but this has not stopped them from finding ways to keep themselves sane.

The team has been in tough bio-bubble environments since they hosted Sri Lanka in a test series in December 2020 and have toured Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland and the West Indies, and participated in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Simon Harmer, who returned home after the end of the Kolpak era to play for the Titans, has not been part of those international trips.

The 32-year-old now finds himself cooped up in a managed isolation and quarantine hotel in Christchurch having travelled to New Zealand with the Proteas team for a two-match test series.

He returned to the national team when the touring party was named last month.